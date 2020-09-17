13 universities to conduct semester exams in Sept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The exam season has arrived as the State government on Tuesday granted permission to 13 universities and the Director of Technical Education (DoTE) to conduct final semester examinations this month.

In a circular to the government, the Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam, said that the secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the conduct of the examinations online, offline or through a combination of both modes.

A total of 12 universities and the DoTE have opted for online examinations and exams shall be conducted between September 23-29. While Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal has opted for a blended mode, it is yet to announce dates.

