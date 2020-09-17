Bringing in the month of butterflies

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: And when all the wars are over, a butterfly will still be beautiful.’ Author Ruskin Bond, perhaps, had a moment of clairvoyance when he penned these words many moons ago. We know that 2020 has been a war at many levels, the ramifications of which stretch far beyond what meets the naked eye, and yet we celebrated a few historical moments when the planet rebooted itself even as its denizens hibernated.

We saw photos of rare species on otherwise chaotic roads, we heard birdsongs that whispered on lockdown apocalyptic mornings, and we spotted some winged wonders in our balconies and rooftops. So even while the earth continues to recuperate from a finicky virus, a few green champs decided to dedicate September as the Big Butterfly Month: India 2020.

Why September, you ask? Let’s go back to our class 4 Science textbook. Remember the lesson on the four stages in a butterfly’s life cycle? Well, many butterfly experts tell us that the study of butterflies is limited to this one chapter, leaving us oblivious to several other fascinating facts of these brightly coloured beauties.

“The months of March and September are when the conditions are most favourable for their habitats, and the adult butterflies break out of their cocoon,” says Shantanu Dey, one of the organisers of the month-long festival that is being held for the past three years by a network of enthusiasts. Collaborating with 30 butterfly and nature clubs, and public institutions, Shantanu is hosting a nationwide Butterfly Count event, as well. “This is the largest collective count we have done so far.

We are encouraging people who have been curious about these insects to reach out to us, and social media has made it easier,” says Sharan V, one of the organisers in Chennai. A series of webinars and contests have been organised too. This year’s theme is to observe one’s own backyard. Virtual walks, butterfly talks, workshops, and a series of week-long events are now open to celebrate the life journey of this insect and its unlimited offerings to the environment.

