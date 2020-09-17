STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘PM Modi’s early influences shaped him’

A film critic, biographer and journalist, Bhawana Somaaya has spent more than four decades in the showbiz, documenting the lives of several Bollywood stars.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A film critic, biographer and journalist, Bhawana Somaaya has spent more than four decades in the showbiz, documenting the lives of several Bollywood stars. But it is her newest project that has been the talk of the town. Her book titled Letters to Mother — a translation of the Gujarati book Saakshi Bhaav, which is a collection of letters by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — is releasing today.

The book features letters penned by a young PM to the Mother Goddess, whom he addresses as Jagat Janani, and explores his innermost anxieties, thoughts and observations. “Journalists can get sensitive about certain people they write about. There comes a point when we are told to stop being sensitive, as if being sensitive is a crime. But here’s a man who is overflowing with sensitivity, not worried about being judged, and being vulnerable.

In fact, after I was done reading the book, I couldn’t believe the amount of intensity in it, how he had laid himself so bare,” Bhawana tells Kaveree Bamzai about the PM’s letters, during the recent edition of Indulge Time Pass. The author and cultural commentator, who has written sixteen books, explored several other relevant issues during the engaging chat.Excerpts follow.

Responsible translation
At the time of translation, when I would take a break and switch on the TV, I would wonder if this is the man I’m writing about. Even when I was working on a book on Amitabh Bachchan, meeting him or watching his movies was so distracting for my process. Translation is far more difficult than writing, because when I’m writing I’m only responsible for myself, but this is a dual responsibility. Though Gujarati is my mother tongue, I had never studied Gujarati; I just know it sufficiently well.

Also, I have to sync my voice — a female voice — with the PM’s voice, a male voice. I’m damned if I do this book, I ’ m damned if I don’t! It’s releasing today; not many people have read it, but I really don’t care about what people think, I have never sought feedback, even from the people I write about. I’m not a political journalist, it’s not a political interview that I’m documenting. I’m translating a book…that’s it. There were many lines in the book that moved me.

So, when the language became too complicated, I took the help of some friends to understand it better. There was a line, which he used to describe the sea and river; it felt beautiful. In fact, I felt it got lost in translation. I think if there is a Gujarati actor with a great voice who could read these out, it would be lovely.

On nature and politics
Mr Modi addresses different experiences and subjects in his book — from talking about the planet, to his mother’s emotions for him. When he talks about nature, the way he characterises nature, the details, the river, the moon, the constant dialogue with nature…I was introduced to his minute observations. His imagination is overwhelming and he uses it to camouflage his sensitivity and address broader issues.

If I have to ask the PM one question then I’d ask him — why do so many people love you and why do so many people hate you? I was very curious to know more about 1986, the politics, his life, about RSS. I’m pretty familiar with the emotions of success and nonsuccess so I could switch it on accordingly, but this was a new world to me; his suffering is constant. He is not throwing his suffering away; it’s collective, calm and meditative and used productively, and had been put into these passages. It’s the same for anybody who overthinks, he’s never at peace.

Drawing Shakti
I would hear stories about him, of course, of how he would fast for the goddess during Navratri. All of us have one god who we relate to; for him, it’s the mother goddess. Even in cinema, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan always addressed Shiva, Meena Kumari always cried before Krishna, female protagonists in cinema have talked to the mother goddess because she’s Shakti. For the PM, I think it’s the early influences that shaped him because the idea of goddess arises from our mothers for most of us.

Bollywood today
In 40 years, I have not experienced anything like this, it’s become so messy. I’ve never encountered junkies or parties of this kind; maybe I’ve lived through a different world. I applaud Jaya Bachchan for what she said in the Rajya Sabha. But for a few rotten tomatoes, you can’t blame the whole basket. Be it crime or suicide, it happens everywhere; it’s not just the film fraternity. My friends are questioning if this really is a world of sin, but this is such an exaggerated perception.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp