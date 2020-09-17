Sub-inspector kills self in police quarters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide in Kilpauk police quarters during the wee hours of Wednesday. The deceased, Narasimha Moorthy, was attached to Peerkankaranai police station and was staying with his elder daughter in Ayapakkam, though he had a house allotted in Kilpauk police quarters.

Police said that he would stay in the quarters whenever he comes for treatment at a private hospital. It is said that he was advised to stay away from alcohol to aid the treatment, but since he allegedly did not, a quarrel broke out with his daughter on Tuesday night. Moorthy reportedly informed his daughter over phone that he was going to end his life and committed suicide.

