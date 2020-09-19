STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
32% excess rainfall in Tamil Nadu since June, 18% deficit in Chennai

The state received 376 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 284.6 mm between June 1 and September 17.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kathipara, Chennai, Cloudy

Pleasant weather conditions are likely to continue in Chennai and the sky will be mostly cloudy, says the fresh forecast. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since June, Tamil Nadu has received 32 per cent excess rainfall even as Chennai recorded a deficit of 18 per cent. Weather forecast shows chances of more rain lashing parts of the State as a low pressure area is likely to form over northeast Bay of Bengal around September 20.

The state received 376 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 284.6 mm between June 1 and September 17. The meteorological department said a two-day heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Nilgiris district on September 20-21, while thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Tamil Nadu.

The Friday’s forecast says that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Vellore, Puducherry and Karaikal, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Perambalur, Ariyalur and districts of northern coastal districts. Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni and Dindigul districts.  

As far as Chennai is concerned, pleasant weather conditions are likely to continue. The sky condition is likely to be cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Pandalur in Nilgiris received the highest rainfall of 5 cm while Chinnakalar in Coimbatore recorded 4 cm of rainfall.

