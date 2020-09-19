STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Police recover 1,100 missing mobile phones worth Rs 1.2 crore

It was an emotional moment for Ananda Priya, a college student from Korattur, when she got back her lost mobile phone.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal handing over lost mobile phone to an owner, in Chennai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was an emotional moment for Ananda Priya, a college student from Korattur, when she got back her lost mobile phone. The phone, gifted by her father as her birthday present, had gone missing and she never thought she would see it again.

When Priya received a call from the Ambattur Cyber Cell that her mobile phone had been found, she could not believe the news. “I was emotionally attached to it since I received it from my father. For several days, I could not ask my father for a new phone and was worried,” she said.

The newly formed 12 Cyber Crime cells in the city police limits have successfully recovered as many as 1,193 missing and stolen mobile phones during the past few months. The phones were distributed to respective owners on Friday. Many people who received their phones had similar stories to share.

“At least 80 per cent of the recovered phones were missed by people unknowingly. Though mobile phone missing is not a crime, we traced the phones using IMEI numbers. A few of them were recovered from the city, while others were recovered from other districts and States,” said city police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal. The police said that the total worth of the recovered mobile phones was Rs 1.2 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mobile phones
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp