Senior TNIE journalist Jaideep Sen passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jaideep Sen, Assistant Editor at Indulge, a weekly supplement of The New Indian Express, passed away in Chennai on Thursday night after prolonged ailment. He was 41. One of the best journalists in the Indulge team, he specialised in art, books and travel writing.

A talented artist, he loved to illustrate his own stories and wrote with a passion that’s uncommon. He was meticulous and had an eye for detail, which earned him much respect among his peers. A generous and valuable mentor, he was looked up to and dearly loved by everyone in his team.

Always helpful, he was known for his affable and endearing nature and will be deeply missed by many. He leaves behind his parents Priyabrata Sen and Banani Sen.