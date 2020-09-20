Chennai Police book BJP state chief L Murugan for gathering crowd for PM Modi's birthday celebrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police on Saturday booked BJP state president L Murugan on charges of violating lockdown norm and gathering crowd during the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

According to the police, the party functionaries had gathered at least 1,000 people along a stretch of about one kilometer. Murugan then boarded a chariot as the cadre cheered, many without masks and not maintaining social distance, the police said.

Murugan and a few other functionaries were booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act.

Similarly, 50 district functionaries were also booked on similar charges at Korattur police station on Friday, for gathering without permission.

‘Can win at least 60 seats alone’

Tiruvannamalai: BJP state general secretary KT Raghavan said that the party was prepared to face the Assembly polls alone, and would win at least 60 seats. Raghavan was chairing a meeting of the party’s zonal and district heads here on Friday. He said: “We are ready for the polls. Even if we contest alone, we can win 60 seats, and have identified the seats where we have winning prospects.”