Not ‘honoured’ for COVID-19 work, home guard releases video expressing disappointment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal appreciated 184 home guard personnel for working along the police in their fight against Covid-19, a home guard released a video expressing his angst that his name was missed in the felicitation.

The home guard, Ranjith Kumar, who works under the jurisdiction of Mylapore station, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 29, while he was involved in Covid-related works. He was admitted at the facility for police at IIT-Madras campus and was discharged on September 10.

In the video, Ranjith claimed: “My name did not feature in the list of home guards felicitated by the commissioner on Friday.” Of the 184 personnel felicitated, 100 were given a medal for their contribution to the preventive measures, and 84 were given a certificate of appreciation as they tested positive during their duty.

Ranjith claimed that he had approached his seniors but was told that his name was not recommended by his immediate seniors, and that they could not do anything at the last minute as the list was already sent.

A senior police officer attached to the home guards said, “We need to look into the matter since it involves various criteria for selection. We selected only those who were consistently involved in prevention work. If he has been consistent and still not recognised, we will definitely give him the certificate.”