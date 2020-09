By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madipakkam police have launched a hunt for persons who stole 26 sovereigns of jewels, mobile phone and silver articles.

Moorthi (60) of Bharathiyar street in Moovarasanpet, a retired ESI staff, was asleep along with his family members on the first floor of the house when the burglars gained entry by breaking open the main door and escaped with valuables.

Moorthi realised on Sunday morning that his house had been burgled and lodged a complaint with Madipakkam police station.