Should we swipe right on those notifications?

CHENNAI: The notifications come to my phone. Geography: Population Density cwk uploaded. Maths: Ratio and Proportion AFL due today. English: Literature character sketch not submitted. History: Watch this video on the reformation and take this quiz. On and on and on. For not one, but two children. Last week, as I watched the unsettling Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, I removed all app notifications on my phone. All save but one.

The online learning app used by my sons’ school. You see, pre-pandemic, school assignments and homework were a fairly nebulous thing in our home. We knew homework was assigned regularly by teachers, who even shared a timetable so that we knew which days of the week work was assigned and when it was due for submission.

Some of this work was even brought home, albeit crumpled and at the bottom of a school bag with some festering, mouldy orange peel attached to it. By middle school, the school diary was no longer being used to note assignments as it was originally intended for, but filled with anime doodles instead. I would invariably come to know of assignments and projects through that other wonderful tech oracle, WhatsApp. And when I would ask my child, he would gaze into the distance like a seer and say ‘Ah yes!’ and then go back to whatever he was doing.

It was frustrating to say the least. I seemed to constantly be trying to find out about this worksheet and that PBL or this report. I would long for everything to be online in one place where we could access it and I wouldn’t have to depend on a befuddled pre-teen mind. Be careful what you wish for. Online school has given me all that my heart desired. Neatly organised folders, worksheets uploaded so that they cannot possibly get lost in a bag covered in mouldy snacks, assignments graded and turned in with comments for improvement — everything my foolish heart wanted is now here. Kill me now.

You see, ignorance truly is bliss in some cases. Whereas before, we could just shrug our shoulders and say oh well, we didn’t know about it, now we cannot. It is there. Right in front of my eyes. On my phone. I am no longer addicted to Instagram reels of operatic dogs, but Google Classroom. The app’s almost Pavlovian notification ‘tring’ doesn’t make me hungry, but tense. My shoulders hunch, I feel a prickle at the back of my neck and I think ‘Oh God! What is it now!’

A sensible person would turn the notifications off, or uninstall this app from their phone and let their children deal with it. But there’s a pandemic on and sense and reason have left the building. In my mind, this is our chance to make up for years of slack schoolwork submissions and hit it out of the park. Of course, there is no ‘we’. My children are more than happy to carry on as before. Homework is homework — paper or padlet, and is meant to be ignored. I on the other hand, take homework personally and as a reflection on my parenting skills. I know, I’m an idiot. As I type this out, there are three classroom notifications begging to be opened. Should I or shouldn’t I?

