Canadian firm vying for Chennai Metro rail contract

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Canadian company is vying to bag the general consultancy works for Chennai Metro’s new 26.09-km line-4 which will connect Light House with Poonamallee Bypass through 30 stations. Kshitish Nadgauda, senior vice-president and managing director - Asia of Louis Berger, a part of Canadian firm Williams Sale Partnership Limited, told TNIE that the company has already bid for pre-qualification in July. The bids are likely to be announced by mid-October, he said.

In July, bids were invited for construction of elevated metro stations at Power House, Vadapalani, Saligramam, Avichi School, Alwartiru Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Karambakkam, Alapakkam Junction and Porur Junction for phase-2 of the project. This section of the line-4 is being partly financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) through a $356.65-million (approximately Rs 2,700 crore) loan.

Besides a viaduct, this section consists of 9 stations and a depot-line to train maintenance depot at Poonamallee, and is the second elevated package of line-4 on the the upcoming 118.9-km Chennai Metro phase-2 project. Back in July, the CMRL invited bids for a 7.955-km elevated section for line-4, integrated with line-5 for roughly 4.2 km, between Power House and Porur Junction on Arcot Road. Nadgauda told TNIE that the Canadian firm wants to set its base in Chennai and is also vying for the Chennai Peripheral Road project.

Bids for construction of phase 2

