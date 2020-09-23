STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Dogged duty

In the open ground of the kennel in Perambur, four dogs — three Labrador Retrievers and a Doberman — go about their training routine.

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By R Satish Babu And Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the open ground of the kennel in Perambur, four dogs — three Labrador Retrievers and a Doberman — go about their training routine. Heeding to the instructions of their handler, they weave through obstacles, perform jumps, sniff things down and complete an advanced version of fetch.

They have to be on top of their game, at all times; what with their duties of explosives detection (the Labs) and crime detection (Doberman). Inspector Komaleshwaran, under whose supervision this dog squad functions, says that these exercises happen every morning and evening, unless the dogs are called for duty. With the Labs aged four and a half years and the Doberman at three and a half years, these personnel have been in the training game for a few years now; given that official recruitment and training starts when they are six months old.

“There’s six months of training at the training centre. In the first three months, it’s basic training where you focus on obedience. You ensure they listen to and follow your commands. This is followed by three months of advanced training that prepares them for the duties they are chosen for (example: crime detection). While the training is complete by the time they turn one, the practice continues at the kennel wherever they are posted,” he explains.

While two Labs came to them from the BSF training centre in Tekanpur, Gwalior, the third Lab and the Doberman were trained in the Zonal Training Centre in Coimbatore’s Pothanur. All four have diligently served the Tamil Nadu Police in their capacity, assisting in crime detection and help assuage bomb scares. After 20 years at the job, Komaleshwaran says that there is nothing about it that doesn’t bring joy. “Just watching the dogs do the exercises or follow our command perfectly makes me happy. Some day, when they are in a bad mood, they won’t perform any task.

But the handlers will be able to recognise it and handle them accordingly. While they have not been able to do much for bomb detection, it’s thrilling to watch them detect crime — tracing the person’s scent or picking up things they may have dropped,” he narrates, adding that every part of the job is satisfying. Like you needed any more motivation to sign up for it!

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp