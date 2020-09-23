The art of moving meditation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tai chi, meaning supreme life force, is an ancient Chinese art form that creates harmony of mind, body and spirit. The slow, relaxed, continuous movements of Tai chi circulates the body energy, chi or prana, energising and strengthening the body from within. Based on martial art movements, Tai chi brings improved posture, strength, stamina, flexibility, body coordination, mental clarity, concentration, heightened awareness, inner peace and joy.

Tai chi works wonders for ailments like asthma, arthritis, insomnia, backache, high BP, diabetes, and stress related issues. People of all ages are eligible to practise. If a person can walk, they can practise Tai chi. Tai chi is an ancient tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing.

Research has shown that regular practise of Tai chi helps in decreasing stress, improving energy levels, improving aerobic capacity and increasing balance and muscle strength. A Harvard Medical School publication says, “Tai chi is often described as “meditation in motion,” but it might well be called ‘medication in motion.’

There is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated as a martial art, has value in treating or preventing many health problems.” When Sifu George Thomas, a 6th Dan Karate Black Belt and a National Karate Referee, first started Tai chi training under the legendary Tai chi teacher Grandmaster Fu Sheng Yuan, little did he know that this would change his life and the life of thousands of others. The year 2020 marks the 25th year of Sifu George Thomas teaching Tai chi in India.

