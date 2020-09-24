Bizarre: Tired thief falls asleep on house terrace 

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mistakes are common in professional lives, and this includes thieves too. A food delivery boy who had been moonlighting as a burglar in the city fell asleep while on his part-time job, on the terrace of the house he had gone to loot. He’s now cooling his heels in a jail. Muthazhagan, a resident of Kolathur, was working as a food delivery executive with a famous firm in Chennai.

As debts were piling up, he decided to burgle houses as a part-time profession for some additional income. He used to pick out the houses to loot during the time spent delivering food. On Wednesday morning, Prabakaran, a resident of Maduravoyal, went to the terrace of his house to exercise and found a man sleeping there. Alarmed, he caught hold of the man before the latter could flee.

It turned out to be Muthazhagan. Even before Muthazhagan could start his work, exhaustion and the alcohol that he had consumed got the better of him and he fell asleep. He is now in judicial custody. In a similar case, two men got trapped inside a pharmacy when they went to burgle it without knowing that it had automatic shutters.

“Two men entered the pharmacy during midnight to steal painkillers and cash. They broke the lock and opened the shutter. However, they did not know that the shutter, if not fully opened, would close and latch itself automatically,” said a police officer.

Since the shutter closed from the outside the duo inside the medical store panicked and cried for help. The shop owner, Thameem Ansari, heard the screams and called the police.