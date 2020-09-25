After 22 days, Chennai's daily Covid tally crosses 1,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported 5,692 Covid-positive cases and 66 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 5,63,691 and toll to 9,076. Chennai’s daily tally crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time after a gap of 22 days. Chennai alone reported 1,089 cases on the day.

The capital city last reported 1,025 cases on September 2 and after that it had been recording less than 1,000 cases even after public transport and other activities were allowed in the State from the first week of September.

The state also tested 90,607 samples and 88,784 people, the highest single day samples and people tested so far. One more private lab, Bioline Laboratory C/O SKS Hospital, Salem has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Among the deceased eight didn’t have comorbidities. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after inspecting 108 control rooms and State Covid control rooms at the DMS campus, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, The state has reduced Covid-19 fatality rate from 1.4 percent to 1.2 per cent. The recovery rate in the State is 90.2 per cent, and the active cases are less than 10 percent.

“This is because of the aggressive testing, contact tracing and isolating people. Tamil Nadu is the only State in the Country which has been doing more than 80,000 RT PCR tests per day,” said Vijayabaskar.

The health minister also said the opposition parties should at least acknowledge the appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had appreciated Tamil Nadu for doing the highest RT PCR tests in the Country and also instructing other States to follow Tamil Nadu model. Vijayabaskar further said the State has so far spent `7,322.59 crores for Covid preventive and control measures.