STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Industries continue to grapple with staff shortage

Several industries in the city continue to grapple with staff crunch even as the state government has allowed industrial estates to operate with 100 per cent workforce.

Published: 25th September 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By  K V Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several industries in the city continue to grapple with staff crunch even as the state government has allowed industrial estates to operate with 100 per cent workforce. While most of the migrant workers from North India are yet to return due to various reasons, those living in nearby Arakkonam, Thiruthani and Tiruvallur do not have adequate transport facilities to come for work.

“Ambattur Industrial Estate is well connected through suburban rail service. Since the suburban services are yet to resume, many blue-collar workers living in Arakkonam and Thiruthani are unable to return to work. If they take a bus, it would cost at least `150 per person per day, which is unaffordable,” said M Balachandran, president, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (AIEMA).

He added that many migrant workers from North India too have not returned due to floods. “It is raining heavily in Odisha, Assam and Bihar. Many workers are unable to even step out of their homes.” Meanwhile, the workers are worried about lay-offs. P Senthil from Tiruvallur who works at one of the industrial estates in the city said, “Ever since Covid began, industries have been talking about cutting manpower and going for automation.

Currently, we are unable to shell out much from our pockets for conveyance as we are already in debts. The industries should consider this and bear at least one side travel charges.” Industry players, however, said they themselves are suffering from fund crunch. “Godowns are shut and raw materials are not available. Only two of the 10 blue-collar staff are coming to work.

As we are making no profits, it is not practical to spend money on travel expenses of workers. The government should start suburban train services, at least for people working in a few sectors,” said KV Kanakambaram, president, Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association, Guindy.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Industries migrant workers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp