Mediapersons, public throw social distancing norms to the wind at SPB's house in Chennai

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social distancing norms went for a toss in front of the residence of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who passed away here at a private hospital due to complications triggered by COVID-19 on Friday.

The singer's fans thronged the Kamdar Nagar in Mahalingapuram where his mortal remains were kept. Many of them had come with children to have a last glimpse of the singer.

The main gate of the residence was closed to prevent the crowd entering the house in large numbers and people who came to pay homage were allowed from a side gate. But, despite the COVID-19 situation and mild rains, hundreds of people came to the venue to get one last glimpse of the singer.

Police deployed to control the situation had to drive away the crowd and place barricades at the entrance of the street to regulate them. As the police drove them away, people ran helter- skelter. Though the police kept the crowd in place after that and made them stand in queue, they couldn't control mediapersons who arrived in large numbers to cover the death.

IN PICS: 40,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

As the main gate was closed, a few cameramen climbed over the compound wall of the singer's residence to capture visuals. His mortal remains had been placed at the portico of the house.

The corporation staff deployed there to oversee safety measures did not bother to tell the crowd to maintain physical distancing. "Even though we tell them, they won't listen. We are sent to

sanitize the area and also see if other safety measures are being followed," said a Chennai Corporation staffer from Zone 9.

Mediapersons also entered the compounds of adjacent houses of the singer to capture the visuals. Seeing this, a few members of the public also ventured into the neighbouring houses. Though police tried to control them, they were unmindful of the instructions. Many were also seen sliding down their masks and talking to each other.

It was sheer madness when the mortal remains of the singer were being brought into his house in an ambulance. Cameramen pushed against each another to capture the visuals. The behaviour was the same each time a celebrity entered the house to pay respects to the departed singer.

A senior police officer who was standing there said for the next six months the situation may not improve because of such blatant violations of COVID-19 safety norms.