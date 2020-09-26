Now, travelling on Chennai's IT corridor will be a costlier affair as toll rates go up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travelling on the city's IT corridor will now be a costlier affair as the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) has hiked the toll rates.

According to the latest press release by the TNRDC, cars will have to pay Rs 30 (old rate: Rs 27), LCVs Rs 49 (old rate: Rs 45), buses Rs 78 (old rate: Rs 71), trucks Rs 117 (old rate: Rs. 107) and multi axle vehicles Rs 234 (old rate: Rs 213) for a single trip.

The Tamil Nadu government fixed toll rates under the Indian Tolls Act, 1851, for various categories of vehicles using the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Phase I). The toll rates were fixed for a period of 30 years from July 1, 2006 to June 30, 2036 with an increase of 10 percent on existing toll rates every two years.

The government had permitted IT Expressway Ltd to collect toll and the actual toll collection started from December 15, 2008.

The 20-km stretch from Madhya Kailash to Siruseri is the heart of the IT sector in Chennai. Nearly 1.5 lakh vehicles ply on the roads on a daily basis. Currently, most IT professionals are working from home and hence they will not feel the pinch immediately, said a techie.

Mohammed Afzal, President of Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association and General Secretary of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), told The New Indian Express that the increase in toll rates is an additional blow for the transport sector which is reeling with losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of a Rs 1,000 ticket for travelling a 500km stretch, 75 percent goes on fuel, taxes and tolls. We won't have any alternative but to pass it on to the public who will now have to pay more. This move is indirectly fleecing the public," he said.

Fact file:



Auto:

Single trip: Rs 10

Return: Rs 19

Daily Multiple trip: Rs 33

Monthly multiple trip: Rs 311

Monthly 60 trips: NA

Car

Single trip: Rs 30

Return: Rs 60

Daily Multiple trip: Rs 100

Monthly multiple trip: Rs 2390

Monthly 60 trips: Rs 1100



LCV:

Single trip: Rs 49

Return: Rs 98

Daily Multiple trip: Rs 136

Monthly multiple trip: Rs 3050

Monthly 60 trips: NA



Bus:

Single trip: Rs 78

Return: Rs 154

Daily Multiple trip: Rs 231

Monthly multiple trip: Rs 5050

Monthly 60 trips: NA



Truck:

Single trip: Rs 117

Return: Rs 220

Daily Multiple trip: Rs 340

Monthly multiple trip: Rs 7500

Monthly 60 trips: NA



Multi axle vehicle:

Single trip: Rs 234

Return: Rs 440

Daily Multiple trip: Rs 676

Monthly multiple trip: Rs 15,110

Monthly 60 trips: NA