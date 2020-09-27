STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koyambedu vegetable market reopens after five months of shutdown in Chennai

In a bid to avoid a repeat of the COVID-19 outbreak in the market, only retail traders have been allowed in the market.

Published: 27th September 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 09:24 PM

Work on full swing at Koyambedu whole sale vegetable market as the market to be reopened after a break due to pandemic.

Work on full swing at Koyambedu whole sale vegetable market as the market to be reopened after a break due to pandemic. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After nearly five months of being shut, Koyambedu vegetable market reoponed on Sunday as trucks carrying fresh produce arrived at 7 pm.

The market, which is one of the country’s largest perishable fruit and vegetable wholesale market with over 3000 shops was shut down in May after it became a major COVID-19 hotspot in the State.

In a bid to avoid a repeat of the outbreak in the market, only retail traders have been allowed in the market. That too only a maximum of 10,000 people have been allowed in the Koyambedu market everyday as against the usual crowd of 50,000, by CMDA.

Entry of general public is banned.

Ahead of reopening, the premises was thoroughly disinfected and lorries carrying vegetables were allowed to enter inside after 9 pm.

"We have been told that all the retail traders will be thermal scanned before entering the market. Last time, one of the major reasons for the outbreak was the truck drivers entering from other states and lack of proper monitoring. With separate entry and exit and cap on the number of vehicles coming in, we are expecting things to be in control this time," said P Narayanan, a vegetable trader.

The traders incurred huge losses during the lockdown period, running into lakhs and crores of rupees. When the wholesale market was shut, a temporary vegetable market was set up at Thirumazhisai and wholesale fruit market was shifted to moffusil bus terminus at Madhavaram.

"Strict action must be initiated against shops violating social distancing norms. That was one of the primary issues for the spread of the virus in the market in May. We must not forget that the number of cases are as high as they were in May and be more careful," said 28-year-old Mohan, another trader.

The Koyambedu market is opening in phases. The food grain market opened on September 18 and the opening of vegetable market is a part of the second phase. Flower and fruit markets will be opened later.

