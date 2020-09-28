STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents of Chennai's Kuppaimedu approach human rights panel seeking time to shift before houses razed

Many of them, hailing from disadvantaged economic backgrounds, are finding it difficult to find new accommodation as they are unable to pay the advance sought for houses on rent

The houses are set to be rebuilt under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana where the current structure that has 344 houses will be demolished. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath,EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board is continuing to demolish houses, residents of Kuppaimedu in Mandaveli have approached the State Human Rights Commission seeking time to shift for those whose houses are not yet demolished and a shifting allowance for others.

The demolition of the houses had evoked strong opposition as people fear exposure to COVID-19 as the pandemic is still severe in the city. Many of them, hailing from disadvantaged economic backgrounds, are finding it difficult to find new accommodation as they are unable to pay the advance sought for houses on rent. Some are camping in tarpaulin tents near their demolished houses.

The petition, signed by around 50 residents, sought six months time to shift houses that have not yet been demolished. Houses that have cropped up around the tenements within the Tamil Nadu Slum
Clearance Board premises, accommodating mostly family members of those in the tenements, have already been demolished. Residents of these houses sought a shifting allowance of Rs 10,000 to afford a rental house.

The houses are set to be rebuilt under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana where the current structure that has 344 houses will be demolished and rebuilt to accommodate 500 houses. While the residents may be accommodated in the new structure once rebuilt, they will have to contribute Rs 1.5 lakh in instalments.

Residents said that for a house for a family of four, a deposit of around Rs 40,000 is required, apart from the monthly rent.

