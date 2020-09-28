Skyrocketing prices of vegetables in Chennai burning a hole in pocket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prices of many vegetables which have been witnessing a steady rise over the last two weeks have hit a new high. Traders attribute the spike in prices to incessant rains, shortage of produce due to Covid and shutting down of Koyambedu market.

Most of the vegetables have seen at least 20 per cent increase in the price. In the retail market, carrots and beans cost between Rs 100 and 120 per kg, brinjal is priced around Rs 80, onions at Rs 60-80 and lady’s finger around Rs 90.

“Incessant rains in Nilgiris and Karnataka damaged a lot of crops. So even vegetables like potato have seen a surge in price which will continue at least for the next couple of weeks. Koyambedu market usually receives 180 to 200 tones of potatoes everyday,” said one of the traders, S Pandian.

He further added that another major reason is the pandemic. “There was acute shortage of money during the lockdown. So lot of farmers, mainly marginal and small farmers did not have the money to cultivate sufficient amount of crops. Most of them have now started cultivating in normal quantities again and the shortage must be met by next harvest.” The wholesalers expect the prices to stabilise by November.

Retails prices of essential veggies

Potato: Rs 50-55/kg

Onion: Rs 60-80/kg

Carrot: Rs 100-120/kg

Beans: Rs 120-140/kg

Brinjal: Rs 60-80/kg

Lady’s Finger: Rs 90-100/kg

Reason for surge

