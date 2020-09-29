STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

BSF jawan, minor killed in two separate road mishaps

The deceased identified as S Nagoor Meeran Hussain, a Class 6 student, was standing outside his house when the bus knocked him down and ran over him.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old BSF personnel died after his motorbike collided head-on with another two-wheeler rode by a minor girl on Kamarajar Salai near Marina Beach on Sunday. Both vehicles had three travellers, violating rules, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Lenin from Vellore. His father passed away recently, and after attending the ritual, he had come to meet his wife in Chennai. He was travelling along with his relatives when another two-wheeler came on the wrong side and collided,” said an officer. The other two-wheeler was ridden by a 15-year-old girl while a 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl were riding pillion. All six of them did not have helmets on.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy was run over by a speeding MTC bus near Minjur, killing him on the spot, on Sunday evening. The deceased identified as S Nagoor Meeran Hussain, a Class 6 student, was standing outside his house when the bus knocked him down and ran over him.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp