BSF jawan, minor killed in two separate road mishaps

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old BSF personnel died after his motorbike collided head-on with another two-wheeler rode by a minor girl on Kamarajar Salai near Marina Beach on Sunday. Both vehicles had three travellers, violating rules, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Lenin from Vellore. His father passed away recently, and after attending the ritual, he had come to meet his wife in Chennai. He was travelling along with his relatives when another two-wheeler came on the wrong side and collided,” said an officer. The other two-wheeler was ridden by a 15-year-old girl while a 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl were riding pillion. All six of them did not have helmets on.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy was run over by a speeding MTC bus near Minjur, killing him on the spot, on Sunday evening. The deceased identified as S Nagoor Meeran Hussain, a Class 6 student, was standing outside his house when the bus knocked him down and ran over him.