Chennai cop dies of COVID-19 before signing promotion papers as DSP, kin denied benefits

Elevated as DSP after 34 years of service, Purushothaman succumbs before signing the promotion papers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Inspector of Police attached to the Traffic Enforcement was promoted as a Deputy Superintendent of Police on the day he tested positive for Covid-19, but he didn’t survive to enjoy the fruit of promotion after his long service as he succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

Purushothaman, attached to the Neelankarai Traffic Enforcement Wing, had served in the police force for over 34 years. Purushothaman used to take tests regularly since his work involved vehicle checking. “On September 15, he took a test and the result came out positive on September 17. He was admitted at the Kings Institute in Guindy. On the same day, the headquarters promoted him as Deputy Superintendent of Police,” said a senior police officer.

During his stay in the hospital, Purushothaman, used to call everyday to ask where might he be posted so as to move his family and also to know about the area he is being posted, said the police. 

However, on Sunday, Purushothaman succumbed to the virus. “If he had signed the order, he would have died as a DSP with an increase in pension and allowances for the family. It is so unfortunate that a great officer after so many years of service could not get the fruit of his labour,” said a senior police officer.
His mortal remains were buried in Thirumazhisai with full police honours and was attended by all the senior police officers. Purushothaman is survived by his wife and two sons.

More from Chennai.
