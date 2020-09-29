Conman posing as ACP swindles Rs 10k from Malayalam film director 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A conman posing as Assistant Commissioner of Police duped a Malayalam film director of Rs 10,000 recently. The victim, Sethu Eyyal, had directed the Malayalam movie Shyamaragam and worked as an assistant director to reputed film maker Lohithadas. Police said Sethu was a friend of Washermenpet ACP, Julius Caesar.

“A few days ago, Sethu received a message from Caesar’s Facebook Messenger account. The message said Caesar’s wife was admitted to a hospital and he required Rs 10,000 to meet medical expenses. A mobile UPI account was also mentioned in the message and Sethu immediately transferred Rs 10,000 to the account,” said a senior police officer.

When Sethu tried to reach his friend through the Messenger to know the status of his wife, he got a reply that he would be called back shortly. “Soon, Sethu received another message requesting Rs 15,000 with a promise to repay soon. Sethu called Caesar over the phone to verify it and then he realised that he was cheated,” said a police officer.

Police said that fraudsters were operating from Rajasthan and Odisha. Recently, more than 40 police officers across the State faced similar problems and a dozen of them had lodged complaints with cyber crime cells.