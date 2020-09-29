Consider reopening Marina Beach for public, Madras High Court tells Tamil Nadu govt

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Chennai corporation to consider reopening the Marina beach once again for the public. The court wondered why the beach should not be opened completely when other sectors have been opened up as the lockdown was eased. The court directed the state government and Chennai Corporation to file a detailed report by October 5.

The two-member bench of justices Vineet Kothari and Krishnan Ramasamy raised several queries to the Chennai Corporation. The court was making the observations when hearing a plea related to facilities for fishermen and higher financial assistance during the annual fishing ban period.

The bench also sought to know the details on improving the facilities at the Marina Beach seafront, the construction of the walking path near Pattinapakkam and also providing uniform vending carts for all the traders and hawkers on the beach.

The bench also observed that with the lockdown in force and no public gatherings, the corporation could have carried out all the infrastructure work on the beach.

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General SR Rajagopal contended that the general public is not being allowed on the Marina Beach and it is closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

When relaxations are being permitted in almost all sectors by the state government as part of easing the lockdown, why not reopen the beautiful Marina Beach, wondered the bench.

However, the court also said that such policy decisions must be taken only by the authorities and the court cannot intervene in them. But the state and Chennai corporation have to soon consider the reopening of the beach for the public, it said.