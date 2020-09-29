STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Consider reopening Marina Beach for public, Madras High Court tells Tamil Nadu govt

The court wondered why the beach should not be opened completely when other sectors have been opened up as the lockdown was eased

Published: 29th September 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Flock of pigeons seen over Chennai's empty Marina Beach amidst Coronavirus pandemic which has resticted people from gathering out in large numbers. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

Flock of pigeons seen over Chennai's empty Marina Beach amidst Coronavirus pandemic which has resticted people from gathering out in large numbers. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Chennai corporation to consider reopening the Marina beach once again for the public. The court wondered why the beach should not be opened completely when other sectors have been opened up as the lockdown was eased. The court directed the state government and  Chennai Corporation to file a detailed report by October 5.

The two-member bench of justices Vineet Kothari and Krishnan Ramasamy raised several queries to the Chennai Corporation. The court was making the observations when hearing a plea related to facilities for fishermen and higher financial assistance during the annual fishing ban period.

The bench also sought to know the details on improving the facilities at the Marina Beach seafront, the construction of the walking path near Pattinapakkam and also providing uniform vending carts for all the traders and hawkers on the beach.

The bench also observed that with the lockdown in force and no public gatherings, the corporation could have carried out all the infrastructure work on the beach.

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General SR Rajagopal contended that the general public is not being allowed on the Marina Beach and it is closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

When relaxations are being permitted in almost all sectors by the state government as part of easing the lockdown, why not reopen the beautiful Marina Beach, wondered the bench.

However, the court also said that such policy decisions must be taken only by the authorities and the court cannot intervene in them. But the state and Chennai corporation have to soon consider the reopening of the beach for the public, it said.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Marina beach Chennai lockdown
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp