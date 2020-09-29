STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

HCA’s first car rally

Historical Cars Association of India conducted an inaugural rally on Sunday.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

The inaugural rally was flagged off on Sunday at Marina beach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Historical Cars Association of India conducted an inaugural rally on Sunday. It was flagged off by Zubin, president, ITC, Southern India, in the presence of Ranjit Pratap and VS Kylas, president and secretary, respectively, of the Association, from Marina beach, in front of ‘Perfect Unanimity’ building. Sixteen cars participated in the event which culminated at Hotel Turya, OMR. The Historical Cars Association was formed in early 2020 to act as a catalyst for promoting shows and events for vintage and classic cars in south India. Ranjit Pratap is also the vice-president for a new federation being formed in Delhi.

This was the first show conducted by this association to promote the camaraderie and fellowship among old car lovers. Pratap mentioned that there will be many more proactive sessions with many car clubs in south India and this association will help other clubs to have at least two events a year. All these clubs under the association will come under the All India Federation in Delhi called Federation of Historic Automobiles Clubs of India. This federation will be the speaking body for all the clubs under this federation with the Government of India. The new MV Act has been suitably amended with recommendations from this new federat i o n already.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp