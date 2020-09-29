HCA’s first car rally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Historical Cars Association of India conducted an inaugural rally on Sunday. It was flagged off by Zubin, president, ITC, Southern India, in the presence of Ranjit Pratap and VS Kylas, president and secretary, respectively, of the Association, from Marina beach, in front of ‘Perfect Unanimity’ building. Sixteen cars participated in the event which culminated at Hotel Turya, OMR. The Historical Cars Association was formed in early 2020 to act as a catalyst for promoting shows and events for vintage and classic cars in south India. Ranjit Pratap is also the vice-president for a new federation being formed in Delhi.

This was the first show conducted by this association to promote the camaraderie and fellowship among old car lovers. Pratap mentioned that there will be many more proactive sessions with many car clubs in south India and this association will help other clubs to have at least two events a year. All these clubs under the association will come under the All India Federation in Delhi called Federation of Historic Automobiles Clubs of India. This federation will be the speaking body for all the clubs under this federation with the Government of India. The new MV Act has been suitably amended with recommendations from this new federat i o n already.