Rapist brought to book by fellow criminals

Lingam, who was absconding, landed in a hospital injured after getting into a drunken brawl; cops to make arrest once he recovers

Published: 30th September 2020 04:47 AM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A rapist who remained at large despite several attempts by the police to catch him, was finally brought to book by another set of criminals. Lingam alias Ganesh, is accused of having raped a mentally-challenged girl along with his two accomplices, Ravikumar and Anand. The trio tied up the girl’s mother and raped the child at knife-point in front of her, say the police. This happened on August 17.    

While the Kilpauk All-Women Police Station (AWPS) officials arrested Ravikumar and Anand, Lingam went missing. The State Human Rights Commission even issued a notice to the City police Commissioner over the delay of the arrest of the accused. On Tuesday morning, the Aminjikarai police received an information from Kilpauk Medical College about a man who had been admitted with a severe head injury.  
The injured was none other than Lingam. A team went and took his statement. It turned out that Lingam had gotten into an argument with a trio with whom he shared a previous enmity with. As all of them were drunk, the matter escalated and they attacked Lingam injuring him severely.

However, interestingly, the police team that met Lingam did not realise that he was an accused in a rape case. Much later, the information reached the Kilpauk AWPS about the incident and a team rushed to the hospital. However, Lingam had disappeared by then. He was then tracked down to the house of his in-laws and taken into custody. “He could not be arrested immediately as his injuries are severe,” said the police. “The arrest will be made once he recovers.”

