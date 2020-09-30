STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sigh of relief for real estate developers

GO cuts down red tape in approval process; planning officials to make comprehensive queries

Published: 30th September 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Apartment building used for representational purposes.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to cut red tape and ensure faster approval, the state government has directed the Directorate of Town and Country Planning officials to clear the files by asking comprehensive queries to the developers rather than going for a piecemeal query.

This comes after a Government Order (GO) has been passed for effective implementation of the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019. Welcoming the GO, S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express that this was a long-pending demand by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association, and several representations had been given to deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. 

“This would be a huge relief for developers as many have been forced to run pillar to post by the field officers raising queries,” said Sridharan. As per the GO, officials have been directed not to raise queries in a piecemeal way. They should rather send in a single comprehensive letter seeking for details. 

The officials have also been asked not to raise a new set queries on the application. Similarly, while sending letters through a registered post, the officials are also mandated to send an email to the applicant.
The GO also states that the applicant should be given an opportunity to have a joint sitting with officials to discuss and resolve issues, if any.

Similarly, the tentative layout drawings submitted by the developer may be granted permission without resorting to prepare a new layout pattern afresh. Meanwhile, field officers in the Directorate of Town and Country Planning have been given power to collect centage charges along with infrastructure and amenities charges and development charges while releasing the plan to the local body, according to a Government Order.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
real estate
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp