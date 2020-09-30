Six more trains from Chennai to Tirunelveli, other places from October 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that seven reserved special trains will be introduced in another few days. Of the seven, six will be connecting Chennai to various regions. All will be reserved seats with no general coach.

The routes are Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli, Chennai Egmore–Sengottai, Chennai Egmore–Rameswaram, Chennai Egmore– Madurai, Chennai Egmore–Kollam, MGR Chennai Central–Alappuzha, and Karaikal–Ernakulam Junction.

The first service of Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli special will start on October 2 from Tirunelveli and on October 5 from Chennai.

Similarly, the first service of Chennai Egmore–Sengottai will commence from Chennai Egmore on October 3 and from Sengottai on October 4.

The Chennai Egmore–Madurai–Chennai Egmore intercity will commence its maiden service on October 2 in both directions.

The other three trains also will commence operations from October 2 to 5, said a statement from the Southern Railway. After the State government relaxed the lockdown norms, 15 pairs of special trains were being operated by the Southern railway.