STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Six more trains from Chennai to Tirunelveli, other places from October 2

Of the seven, six will be connecting Chennai to various regions. All will be reserved seats with no general coach.

Published: 30th September 2020 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers at Egmore railway station (File Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that seven reserved special trains will be introduced in another few days. Of the seven, six will be connecting Chennai to various regions. All will be reserved seats with no general coach.

The routes are Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli, Chennai Egmore–Sengottai, Chennai Egmore–Rameswaram, Chennai Egmore– Madurai, Chennai Egmore–Kollam, MGR Chennai Central–Alappuzha, and Karaikal–Ernakulam Junction.

The first service of Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli special will start on October 2 from Tirunelveli and on October 5 from Chennai.

Similarly, the first service of Chennai Egmore–Sengottai will commence from Chennai Egmore on October 3 and from Sengottai on October 4.

The Chennai Egmore–Madurai–Chennai Egmore intercity will commence its maiden service on October 2 in both directions.

The other three trains also will commence operations from October 2 to 5, said a statement from the Southern Railway. After the State government relaxed the lockdown norms, 15 pairs of special trains were being operated by the Southern railway.

More from Chennai.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai-Tirunelveli train Southern Railway Egmore Chennai Central
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Not enough evidence to suggest Babri demolition was pre-planned: Court acquits all accused
Cinema wale Babu: Chattisgarh teacher conducts 'mohalla' classes, shows cartoons
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp