TANUVAS extends deadline till October 9

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has extended the last date for submission of online application for undergraduate courses till October 9. A total of 580 seats to be filled for the academic year 2020-21. 

As many as 13,846 students have applied for veterinary courses online, of which 11,256 were for Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) and 2,590 for BTech (food technology), BTech (dairy technology) and BTech (poultry technology) between August 24 and September 28.

The last date for submission of applications for NRI wards is October 23, 6 pm, said the chairman, Admission Committee, TNUVAS.

LLB applications from today
Chennai: TN Dr Ambedkar Law University announced application for the three-year LLB programme will be available from Wednesday and LLM programme from October 7. Offline applications will be issued from August 10. The last day to apply are October 28 and November 4 respectively. 

