70,000 beds ready for Covid patients: Health Secretary

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu recording over 2,500 cases on Wednesday, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said 70,000 beds are ready in Covid Care Centres to treat patients, while 56,000 beds are available in government hospitals.

Radhakrishnan, after inspecting the King Institute in Guindy, said, “Political party members too must wear masks in rallies.” He added that over 600 places have been marked as containment zones and people must avoid visiting crowded areas. TN will get an additional 10,40,000 doses of Covishield and 2 lakh doses of Covaxin by April 2, he added.

Chennai fresh cases

Fresh cases 969

Active cases 6,255

50% People in 18-45 age group account for more than 50% of cases in the State, said Health Secretary Radhakrishnan

8% Those below the age of 18 accounted for 8% of the cases, the health secy added

4.5% There has been an increase in Covid transmission in Chennai from 3% to 4.5%