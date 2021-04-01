STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court gives 25% of man’s salary to abandoned mom

Woman alleges son stopped taking care of her after getting job

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors – Tia Walker. The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered payment of 25 per cent of monthly salary earned by a government school clerk to his mother after the clerk who obtained the job on compassionate grounds after his father’s death allegedly stopped taking care of her. The judge made the observations while passing interim orders on a writ petition from R Valliammal of Melmalayanur.

“The petitioner is entitled to 25 per cent of the gross monthly income of her son and the authorities shall ensure that the said portion of the amount is deducted from his salary and paid directly to the petitioner by way of NEFT or RTGS every month, pending disposal of the writ petition,” ordered Justice S Vaidyanathan.

The woman submitted that her son, after joining duty on May 17, 2013, began attacking her, both verbally and physically. She had complained with the local police, which resulted in the registration of an FIR on June 5, 2020. Aggrieved by the continuous torture, she moved the High Court.

According to the petitioner, her husband, a headmaster of a school, died on June 1, 1998, leaving behind the wife, two sons and two daughters. Based on the assurance given by Desinguraja that he would take care of the entire family, especially the mother, other legal heirs, who had given no objection to providing public employment on compassionate grounds to him, he was given the job.

The petitioner prayed for the authorities concerned to initiate disciplinary proceedings against her son, who is presently working as a clerk at Government Higher Secondary School in Devanur. The judge also cited a recent judgment dated February 19, which had made it clear that those who who abandon senior citizens shall be imprisoned in terms under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. The judge ordered notice returnable by June 14 to the son to decide on the issue of punishment.

