STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

It takes a village and now, this book too

Beyond the Blue by Gopika Kapoor is a wonderful expression of the challenges faced by a parent of a child with autism, coupled with insights on how to overcome these challenges.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Suja Shyamsundar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Beyond the Blue by Gopika Kapoor is a wonderful expression of the challenges faced by a parent of a child with autism, coupled with insights on how to overcome these challenges. Being a parent of a child with autism, I can relate to a lot of her experiences and many of these are very similar to the ones I faced in my own journey of special needs. You start seeing the world through Vir’s eyes in this book, the narration is simple yet powerful.

Gopika covers everything right from the initial diagnosis, the fears a parent faces in the initial journey, the slow acceptance of reality to the enjoyment and relish of this journey with her son. While she details her inspiring journey, she shares strategies at every point to help the readers (parents of neuro-diverse kids). These represent her experiences as a mum and as a therapist. She starts this journey by talking about the five stages of grief that every parent goes through from the initial denial of autism till the acceptance of the condition. What is unique here, is how she explains that acceptance comes in the form of openly talking about the condition to others!

In these chapters, she brings out strong messages on the importance of self-care for the parent and conveys the importance of creating a support circle which includes other parents in the similar journey. She then describes the “school journey” with Vir, where she talks about her anxieties as a parent from the beginning of the journey, her conflicts on the decision to home school, to her relief of Vir’s acceptance in a local school for the right to education for him. She simultaneously offers some great strategies for parents to be able to work harmoniously with school; this is important as the school journey is one of the most painful and tough journeys for every parent and equally for the neuro diverse child. She explains the various issues Vir faced too in this incredibly hard journey and how those slowly resolved to bring out a thriving- and cognitively- growing Vir.

There are other powerful insights into the world of Vir, coupled with strong messages. She explains how important it is for a parent to understand the child and the reason why the child behaves differently or has a meltdown. She then brings out different coping mechanisms she used for Vir to help him deal with the situation. She offers strategies on selfregulation. As all of these are highlighted with personal experiences, it makes it more reassuring and will help any parent (of neuro-typical or neuro-diverse kids) to appreciate and understand when they come across personal situations or see such behaviours of kids in society. Her insights into the sibling relationship between Vir and Gayatri are an emotional read. Her conversation with Gayatri to help her take on the role of the elder sister (although she was the younger one) was interesting to read and it is wonderful to see how the bond between both grew stronger as they grew older.

She continues describing various phases in Vir’s life from a child to a teenager and ends the book with a brief note on future and financial planning which is very crucial for parents with neuro-diverse kids to think about and plan as early as possible. Overall, Beyond the Blue is a brilliant book and a must-read for every parent — especially those who are starting out their special needs journey. It is equally a great book for developing awareness for everyone to understand the struggles faced by the parents and most importantly the neuro-diverse child and to help include both in this society.

Suja Shyamsundar is a member of Special Child Assistance Network (SCAN). A parent of a child with autism living in Chennai, she runs SCAN conversations, an online initiative with parents and professionals which helps spread awareness of various conditions in the autism spectrum. The initiative also helps parents understand and cope with the various challenges they need to face in the neurodiverse world. Beyond the Blue is priced at Rs 499 (paperback) and Rs 175 (Kindle version). The book is available at Amazon.in and notionpress.com.

Add Gopika Kapoor’s Beyond the Blue to your reading list this Autism Awareness Day (April 2), to get helpful insights on the range of emotions and challenging situations a parent of a child with autism experiences

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp