STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man poses as customer, nabs thief who stole his auto

An autorickshaw driver whose vehicle was stolen two months ago, accidentally spotted it at St Thomas Mount on Tuesday, and nabbed the thief by posing as a customer. 

Published: 01st April 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver whose vehicle was stolen two months ago, accidentally spotted it at St Thomas Mount on Tuesday, and nabbed the thief by posing as a customer. According to police, Prithviraj of Rani Anna Nagar, lodged a complaint at the KK Nagar police station in the first week of February that his auto was stolen while he was asleep at night inside his house.

Since CCTV cameras in the locality were not functioning, the investigation was moving at a snail pace, said the police. On Tuesday, Prithviraj was shocked to see his auto at St Thomas Mount while he was waiting for the bus. Prithviraj identified his vehicle with the painting and stickers. 

“Apparently the culprit did not even change the stickers but only the registration plate. The accused had also forged documents with fake registration number,” said a police officer. Once he spotted the vehicle, Prithviraj boarded the vehicle posing as a passenger, and sought a ride to KK Nagar. 

After reaching Rani Anna Nagar, Prithviraj got down from the vehicle and caught him. “Prithviraj who was angry questioned the accused and when the accused tried to slip away, Prithvraj shouted ‘auto thief’, and was caught by passers-by,” said the police.

The man was handed over to KK Nagar police. He was identified as Nagaraj of Nanganallur. During investigation, Nagaraj admitted that he stole the autorickshaw. He was booked for theft and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp