Man poses as customer, nabs thief who stole his auto

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver whose vehicle was stolen two months ago, accidentally spotted it at St Thomas Mount on Tuesday, and nabbed the thief by posing as a customer. According to police, Prithviraj of Rani Anna Nagar, lodged a complaint at the KK Nagar police station in the first week of February that his auto was stolen while he was asleep at night inside his house.

Since CCTV cameras in the locality were not functioning, the investigation was moving at a snail pace, said the police. On Tuesday, Prithviraj was shocked to see his auto at St Thomas Mount while he was waiting for the bus. Prithviraj identified his vehicle with the painting and stickers.

“Apparently the culprit did not even change the stickers but only the registration plate. The accused had also forged documents with fake registration number,” said a police officer. Once he spotted the vehicle, Prithviraj boarded the vehicle posing as a passenger, and sought a ride to KK Nagar.

After reaching Rani Anna Nagar, Prithviraj got down from the vehicle and caught him. “Prithviraj who was angry questioned the accused and when the accused tried to slip away, Prithvraj shouted ‘auto thief’, and was caught by passers-by,” said the police.

The man was handed over to KK Nagar police. He was identified as Nagaraj of Nanganallur. During investigation, Nagaraj admitted that he stole the autorickshaw. He was booked for theft and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

