Ring in the festivities with fashion

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the wedding industry, bringing about changes to the (once) thriving culture. With couples mindfully choosing to downsize their weddings to opting for more economical decor and catering, the biz has seen unprecedented changes. However, fashion and shopping for clothes for the big day has not lost their sheen, it seems. In line with the wedding and festive season, popular fashion and lifestyle exhibition brand, Melange, is back to serve a slice of opulence and elegance to its shoppers.

“The consumer behaviour has changed over the last year. Weddings have become more personalised — with a shorter guest list but more fun! However, there is no compromising on what people wear. After all, weddings are the only occasion where people can deck up without thinking twice. Through our exhibition and our offerings, we hope to cater to people with different needs. Be it bridal wear, party or casual wear; festive or western, we have it all, across categories from clothing, jewellery, clutches, footwear, home decor and pouches,” shares Neelam Garg, one of the three partners spearheading Melange.

An indulgent affair, the twoday exhibition will feature the creations of entrepreneurs and brands across the country. Deepa Thakur from Delhi, Preeti Mehta from Mumbai, Dabka Stories from Mumbai, CYYNOSURE from Pune, Manjari, Pehchan by Anju Khanna from New Delhi, Vibrant by HNR, Mumbai, Saanchi Creation from Chandigarh, Raps Creation from Mumbai, Bobby Creation from Mumbai, Sumans Lucknovi, Almas by Anjum Khan from Mumbai, Women’s Fashion from Jaipur, Nita Shah, Pritees at Rumourss, Story of Threads, Vibrant Jaipur, Sid n Vani, Water Colours, Safetypinz from Varanasi, Alankrit, Elegance from Ahemdabad, GH Studio by Neha, Kuber Jewellery from Bengaluru, Rekha jewellery from Hyderabad, Adans by Rizwana, Simran Collections, Varsha Bajaj The Tulips, Fiddaa, Ankan Creations from Kolkata, Indo western studio, ANZ Designs and Sada Footwear, will be participating brands, leaving customers with plenty of choices to explore.

“From stitched and semi-stitched skirts, kurtas for men, embroidered and embellished clutches, gotta patti-work e d dresses, silks and cotton to pickles and mouth fresheners, the customers will be presented with a diverse range and will not have to look further,” she says. Melange’s previous outing in January, saw the brand honouring female COVID-19 warriors from the city. This time, the founders have decided to honour homemakers for their relentless contributions, which, Neelam notes, often go unnoticed. “The members and senior coordinators of Junior Agarwal Mahila Mandal, a 25-year-old ladies club affiliated to The Agarwal Sabha will be inaugurating the event. The theme is about friendship and sisterhood and us supporting each other, ” she enthuses. The products are priced from Rs 1,500 onwards. The two-day exhibition will be held on April 1 and 2 (today and tomorrow) at Hyatt Regency with al l government safety protocols in place.

For details, visit Instagram page @ melangeexhibit

