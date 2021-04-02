Cloud tech to be the new norm for campaigning in post-COVID world?

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Digitisation has become the norm, ever since the pandemic pulled the plug on in-person meetings.

From schools and colleges to supermarkets and corporates, most entities have hopped over to digital platforms to keep things going.

And politicians are certainly not far behind.

No longer dependent only on social media for campaigning, they have moved a step ahead and are hiring cloud-based IT companies to lure voters and widen their reach among the masses.

These companies are designing digital customised and interactive business cards, voice messages and videos for election candidates, and using cloud technology to ensure that politicians’ messages reach their target audience.

“Through cloud technology and algorithms, we created a database of first-time voters and are targeting them by sending different types of content about our client daily. We are closely monitoring their URLs and search behaviour on the internet, and are accordingly designing content to target them,” said SS Aswin Kumar, chief marketing officer of Chennai-based Anoor Cloud Technologies Private limited.

Kannan V, director of Anoor Cloud Technologies Private limited, said they usually design digital business cards for corporate companies such as Mercedes Benz and Reliance, but with the elections approaching, they also tried using their skills to assist poll candidates.

“We are designing content for four politicians contesting in Tamil Nadu,” said Kannan, adding that the data they use is confidential and secure, without any external dependency.

Such firms don’t just widen the reach of politicians, but also use cloud technology to discard false information about their clients being spread by their opponents. As for contestants, they see a big benefit in using such innovative tools.

“I am using zero-touch digital products to reach out to all the eligible voters in my constituency as it is the need of the hour amid the pandemic,” said AIADMK’s MLA candidate for Villivakkam, Prabhakaran JCD, who has hired Anoor.

“I am able to reach out to my voters, especially first-time voters, in an effortless manner and in a very interactive way,” he added.