'Interval between Covid vaccine doses only applicable to Covishield'

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health again made it clear that the revised time interval for the second dose is applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxin.

In his letter the Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr T S Selvavinayagam instructed all deputy directors of health services and city medical officer, Greater Chennai Corporation to circulate the revised dosing interval for Covishield to all Deans, Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers, private vaccination centres and others.

“Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view, it appears that protection is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than stipulated period of 8 weeks,” the DPH said.