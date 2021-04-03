STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Doctors give cord blood transfusion, save baby

Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital saved life of a baby by providing cord blood transfusion.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital saved life of a baby by providing cord blood transfusion. The ultrasound-guided intrauterine cord blood transfusion was performed at the Barnard Institute of Radiology after it was found that the baby was carrying Rh positive blood type.

When a Rh negative mother carried an Rh positive fetus (father being Rh positive) during birth of the first child, the Rh antibodies will be developed in the mother’s blood. During the subsequent pregnancy if the, if the fetus is Rh positive then the mother’s Rh antibodies will destroy blood cells of the fetus which can cause fetal anaemia.

To prevent this, the intrauterine cord blood transfusion as fetal therapy, a life saving procedure was provided. This is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu government hospitals, the press release said. The mother successfully delivered a girl with a birth weight of 2.3 kg on Thursday and both are safe and healthy, the release said. The team headed by Dr Ravi, Director of Barnard Institute of Radiology under the lead of Dean Dr E Theranirajan, RGGGH provided the fetal therapy, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp