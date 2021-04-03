Residents associations from OMR interact with election candidates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of OMR Residents Association (FOMRRA) on Friday organised an online interactive session with election candidates. As many as seven candidates from parties including DMK, AIADMK, MNM and NTK joined the session. Different resident welfare associations from OMR participated in the session and discussed key issues.

The main issues that were discussed include drinking water, sewage pipelines and stormwater drains.

MLAs were asked why they could not provide water supply, to which they replied that pipelines in most areas had been laid and only connections are yet to be given.

Another poll promise includes removal of toll gate along the Old Mahabalipuram Road, a major demand of the residents. In return, candidates also asked the public to come forward and vote. “When we were putting forth our requests, one of the candidates pointed out that the voter turnout in our area was very bleak last time. This also acted as a platform to push the residents to cast their vote,” said Harsha Koda, co-founder, FOMRRA.