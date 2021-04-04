Cop demands bribe from candidate, suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A constable attached to Triplicane police station has been placed under suspension based on a complaint by an independent candidate contesting from Chepauk. S Krishnadasan, the candidate, stated in his plaint that the constable, Gunasekaran, demanded bribe to give permission to campaign.

An inquiry was ordered and the constable was placed under suspension after it was confirmed that he demanded money. A senior police officer said disciplinary action will be taken against the constable.