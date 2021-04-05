Covid positive students to take up exams later, says CBSE

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that class 10 and class 12 students who test positive for Covid- 19 will get another chance to take up the practical exams later. The exams should however be conducted before June 11.

“If any candidate is absent in practicals because of being Covid-positive or if any family member mother, father, brother and sister, etc is reported Covid-positive, schools will conduct practicals of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concer ned regional officer but latest by June 11, 2021,” an official notification said.

Considering the pandemic situation, the CBSE had allowed students to change centres for their practical as well as theory examinations. The board had allowed schools to start practical exams and activities like project and internal assessments on March 1 and these can continue till June 11.

CBSE had earlier asked schools to immediately upload correct marks after completion of practical exams and assessments. However, in case of students who appear for practicals during reexam, schools have been asked to send their marks to regional officers through manual award lists.