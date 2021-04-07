STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Swayed by sweet potato

The humble sweet potato, in all its weird and wobbly innocuousness, often gets a poor rep. Especially when pitted against, rather unfairly, the universally loved potato.

Published: 07th April 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The humble sweet potato, in all its weird and wobbly innocuousness, often gets a poor rep. Especially when pitted against, rather unfairly, the universally loved potato. While madhura kizhangu puzhukku and sweet potato fries have persuaded many to switch camps, it doesn’t exactly top the list of favourite vegetables for too many.

But, maybe it should, given that there’s plenty more to this unassuming tuberous root, says Yamini, clinical dietician, Kauvery Hospital. “There’s a misconception that roots and tubers are not to be consumed in large quantities because of their starch content. But, when it comes to the nutritional value, the other components like micro-nutrients also have to be kept in mind.

For this, sweet potato can be consumed,” explains Yamini. There are two types of the sweet potato. “The one which is available in India is the orange-pinkish one; the other one is purple and not commonly available here. But, both of them have the same properties and are very good for your health. It is antiinflammatory, reduces free radicals and boosts your immune,” she details.

Addresses anaemia
It is very rich in ascorbic acid, fulfilling the vitamin C part. It’s also a good source of iron. If cooked with jaggery, the nutritional anaemia can be treated.

Potassium power
Sweet potato is a rich source of potassium. This can help manage high blood pressure, its water retention properties can regulate muscle contractions and prevent kidney stones too.

Starchy but good
Even though it is a starchy vegetable with a minimal amount of carbohydrates, it minimises the absorption of sugar in the body; thanks to its good fibre content both soluble and insoluble. So, even diabetic
patients can consume it once or twice a week if their sugar level is under control.

Metabolism matters
The high fibre content also helps in maintaining gut health. It enhances the growth of beneficial bacteria in your stomach; this way, it can help treat infective diarrhoea, irritable bowel syndrome and other digestive disorders. It helps in weight gain but portion size is the key and it has to be taken appropriately.

Brain food
It is a very good source of choline an essential nutrient that enhances the brain function.

Vitamin storehouse
Sweet potato is also very rich in beta carotene, which is the precursor for vitamin A. This vitamin
is very essential in all stages of life, playing a vital role in eye health.

Rich in antioxidants
It is filled with anthocyanins with antioxidant properties. Hence, it has to be included in everyday diet.

Consumption
A 100 grams of baked sweet potato offers 51 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of protein, 6 to 7 grams of fibre and very minimal fat. Otherwise, it is also rich in vitamin C and B6, magnesium, etc. The best way to consume sweet potato is to steam/bake it and have it with jaggery or slight seasoning. It can also be made as a regular south Indian curry or poriyal, with tomato and onions and spices.

“Sweet potato is not given much importance on the plate. But, you should try to include it regularly in your diet. In layman terms, it just looks like the pancreas the shape of the tuber. And Mother Nature has given it all these properties too. That depicts that it is very good for your vital organ, pancreas,” she concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp