Covid-negative certificate must for participation in UoM convocation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor and Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit will preside over the University of Madras’ 163rd annual convocation, which will be held on Thursday. In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State, the university has decided to test all the participants for the virus. An official from the university told Express that everybody from the “Vice Chancellor (V-C) to the technicians” have been tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

“We did not want to take any chances. So, everybody who wants to attend the convocation gave swab samples and we are testing it for free,” the official said. All attendees will have to compulsorily bring a “Covid-19 negative result report,” in order to participate, he added. The convocation will witness 86 rank holders and 100 prize winners, according to the data issued by the varsity.

A total of 1,24,862 undergraduate and postgraduate students will receive their degree certificates on Thursday. In addition to this, three candidates will receive their Doctor of Letters (D Litt) and 683 will receive their PhDs. Over 12,000 students from the Institute of Distance Learning will also receive their degrees. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, the director of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has also consented to be the chief guest of the event, the official said.

Over a lakh students to receive certificates

A total of 1,24,862 UG and PG students will receive their degree certificates. Three candidates will receive their D Litt and 683 will receive their PhDs