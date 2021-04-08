STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-communicable diseases cause 64.9% of deaths in country, says report

The report by Apollo Hospitals was released during the World Health Day in Chennai on Wednesday.

Published: 08th April 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The contribution of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as the top causes of death in India has risen to a staggering 64.9% when compared to communicable diseases, maternal and other causes that dropped to 25%, according to a report. 

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Even before the pandemic began, we have been facing an unacceptable loss of lives due to NCDs.

The silent epidemic of NCDs was evident with NCDs behind 40% of all hospital stays.” He said in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic, the data from our Health of the Nation report made it clear that we have let another epidemic slip, the epidemic of NCDs the impact of which we are already beginning to see around us. We can overcome NCDs together as a country, he added.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Apollo Hospitals’ commitment is to the health of the nation, with a vision to make our nation healthier.”

