Liver transplant centres launched

CHENNAI: Kauvery Group of Hospitals launched Centers of Excellence — Kauvery Liver Diseases & Transplantation Centres, across all its units. According to a release, the units will have dedicated ICU, operation theatres, and treatment areas for recovery. The centres will also provide 360 degree care, including diagnosis, treatment, surgery and post surgery care.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Madras HC stays the appointment of former Chief Secretary as expert member of NGT
Night shifts, health and essential services permitted during 10 days 'Corona Curfew' in Karnataka
Covid surge: Only 50% staff in all offices in Lucknow and three more hotspot districts in UP
Lockdown can be imposed in Maharashtra if govt can't cope with Covid-19 surge: Health Minister Tope
Not even fear of Covid-19 can disrupt protests, say farmers protesting against new agriculture laws