STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Now, pay hefty cash fines for violating Covid norms in Chennai 

In total, the city corporation is expected to collect Rs 10 lakh in fines a day for violation of Covid norms. 

Published: 09th April 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Health department officials conducting door-to-door Covid testing, at Egmore in Chennai on Thursday | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus cases in the city, the municipal corporation is planning to resume imposition of fines for Covid norm violations.

According to the commissioner’s proceedings on the same, spitting in public places will attract a fine of Rs 500. 

Not covering the mouth and nose properly with masks will be punished with a fine of Rs 200. Violation of social distancing norms in public places or gatherings by individuals will attract a fine of Rs 500. 

Spas, gyms, and other commercial establishments found in violation of standard operating procedures may have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. 

Individuals who fail to follow the stipulated guidelines in containment zones (buildings/streets where there is a cluster of Covid 19 cases) may have to pay a fine of Rs 500. Vehicles or commercial establishments that fail to follow these guidelines will be fined Rs 5,000. 

ALSO READ | Chennai corporation to restrict movement in streets with large number of COVID-19 cases

Besides, the city corporation has also fixed a minimum target for corporation staff in each of the 15 zones.

According to this, the daily target for Tiruvottiyur and Manali zones are Rs 20,000. For Madhavaram, the daily target is Rs 50,000. For Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ambattur zones, the daily target is Rs 60,000. Royapuram and Teynampet zones have the highest daily target of Rs 1.5 lakhs each. 

Kodambakkam has a target of Rs 1.25 lakhs and Anna Nagar, Rs 1 lakh. Valasaravakkam and Alandur zones have a target of Rs 25,000 each and Adyar has a target of Rs 75,000. The target for Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones is Rs 40,000 each. 

In total, the city corporation is expected to collect Rs 10 lakh in fines a day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chennai COVID cases Covid norms covid rule violation Chennai Covid fines
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp