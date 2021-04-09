Now, pay hefty cash fines for violating Covid norms in Chennai 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus cases in the city, the municipal corporation is planning to resume imposition of fines for Covid norm violations.

According to the commissioner’s proceedings on the same, spitting in public places will attract a fine of Rs 500.

Not covering the mouth and nose properly with masks will be punished with a fine of Rs 200. Violation of social distancing norms in public places or gatherings by individuals will attract a fine of Rs 500.

Spas, gyms, and other commercial establishments found in violation of standard operating procedures may have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

Individuals who fail to follow the stipulated guidelines in containment zones (buildings/streets where there is a cluster of Covid 19 cases) may have to pay a fine of Rs 500. Vehicles or commercial establishments that fail to follow these guidelines will be fined Rs 5,000.

ALSO READ | Chennai corporation to restrict movement in streets with large number of COVID-19 cases

Besides, the city corporation has also fixed a minimum target for corporation staff in each of the 15 zones.

According to this, the daily target for Tiruvottiyur and Manali zones are Rs 20,000. For Madhavaram, the daily target is Rs 50,000. For Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ambattur zones, the daily target is Rs 60,000. Royapuram and Teynampet zones have the highest daily target of Rs 1.5 lakhs each.

Kodambakkam has a target of Rs 1.25 lakhs and Anna Nagar, Rs 1 lakh. Valasaravakkam and Alandur zones have a target of Rs 25,000 each and Adyar has a target of Rs 75,000. The target for Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones is Rs 40,000 each.

In total, the city corporation is expected to collect Rs 10 lakh in fines a day.