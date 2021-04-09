STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special teams to check Covid situation in Chennai

The government on Thursday decided to reconstitute the field support team comprising senior IAS officers to ensure better monitoring of Covid situation in Chennai.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, at PM’s conference on Covid containment on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government on Thursday decided to reconstitute the field support team comprising senior IAS officers to ensure better monitoring of Covid situation in Chennai. The Government Order issued in this regard cites that each team will be headed by a senior IAS officer and supported by police officers, DROs, and medical officers. The teams will visit specified zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation, in coordination with the commissioner, and take proactive measures to check the spread.

Fifteen teams have been formed to monitor contact tracing, containment and quarantine areas, ensure quick sampling, testing and delivery of essential supplies to containment areas. In a related development, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan directed all the district monitoring officers to keep a close watch on the situation and coordinate with district teams headed by collectors to ensure effective containment measures.

