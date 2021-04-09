STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TANUVAS partners with agritech start-up

As part of the agreement, Aqgromalin will be inducted as a virtual incubatee at Veterinary Incubation Foundation at TANUVAS.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aqgromalin, an agritech start-up has partnered with Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS) to provide much needed support to animal husbandry and aquaculture farmers. As part of the agreement, Aqgromalin will be inducted as a virtual incubatee at Veterinary Incubation Foundation at TANUVAS.

The foundation will provide technical guidance and mentorship to Aqgromalin. The start-up uses its technology backed platform to help farmers broaden their agricultural practices for better growth and also provides an easy buy policy to help them sell their produce at a profitable price. The foundation will use Aqgromalin’s manpower resources for developing prototypes and bulk production marketing, said officials.

Prasanna Manogaran, co-founder of Aqgromalin said, “We look forward to receiving extensive technical assistance from TANUVAS while providing them a platform to market all technologies developed by them.” Aquaculture is rising at a tremendous rate and requires encouraging farmers into the areas of animal husbandry and aquaculture. Thus, by becoming an incubatee at TANUVAS, Aqgromalin will provide ready to implement micro farms to animal husbandry and aquaculture farmers that can help them in improving their income.

These farms are implemented with minimal investment and include all necessary input infrastructure, added Manogaran. The startup is backed by IoT and artificial intelligence that makes availability and accessibility of live input materials and technical instruments easy for farmers. Under the incubation and partnership with TANUVAS, the start-up also looks for the propagation of its state-of-the-art app through their Krishi VigyanKendra Knowledge network.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANUVAS
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp