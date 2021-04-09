TANUVAS partners with agritech start-up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aqgromalin, an agritech start-up has partnered with Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS) to provide much needed support to animal husbandry and aquaculture farmers. As part of the agreement, Aqgromalin will be inducted as a virtual incubatee at Veterinary Incubation Foundation at TANUVAS.

The foundation will provide technical guidance and mentorship to Aqgromalin. The start-up uses its technology backed platform to help farmers broaden their agricultural practices for better growth and also provides an easy buy policy to help them sell their produce at a profitable price. The foundation will use Aqgromalin’s manpower resources for developing prototypes and bulk production marketing, said officials.

Prasanna Manogaran, co-founder of Aqgromalin said, “We look forward to receiving extensive technical assistance from TANUVAS while providing them a platform to market all technologies developed by them.” Aquaculture is rising at a tremendous rate and requires encouraging farmers into the areas of animal husbandry and aquaculture. Thus, by becoming an incubatee at TANUVAS, Aqgromalin will provide ready to implement micro farms to animal husbandry and aquaculture farmers that can help them in improving their income.

These farms are implemented with minimal investment and include all necessary input infrastructure, added Manogaran. The startup is backed by IoT and artificial intelligence that makes availability and accessibility of live input materials and technical instruments easy for farmers. Under the incubation and partnership with TANUVAS, the start-up also looks for the propagation of its state-of-the-art app through their Krishi VigyanKendra Knowledge network.