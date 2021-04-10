STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Chennai metro passengers found sans masks to be fined Rs 200

According to a statement, the fine will be imposed by the respective station controllers or CMRL staff deputed for this purpose, and a receipt will be issued. 

Published: 10th April 2021 09:54 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cracking the whip on violators of Covid-19 norms, the Chennai Metro Rail will levy a fine of Rs. 200 if it finds people sans masks or not wearing them properly inside metro stations. 

ALSO READ | TN decides to close Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur beaches during weekends

The CMRL is presently allowing the passengers at the entry point only after ensuring that every passenger is properly wearing a face mask. 

However, some passengers, after crossing the screening point at the Metro entrance and while travelling on the train, are not wearing the face mask, even though regular displays and public announcements are being made at metro stations and inside the metro trains. 

The above fine will be imposed from Sunday onwards (11-4-2019).

